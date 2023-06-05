The 18th round of Major League Soccer is set to be another key phase of the season as the best teams continue to surge toward the top of their respective conference standings. Who will emerge triumphant this weekend? Our MLS Week 18 predictions 2023 cover the most critical games from the upcoming schedule.
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
Sunday 11th June, 00:30 BST
Despite Bruce Arena’s inconsistencies this season, he’s still managed to cultivate one of the best MLS teams this season with New England Revolution. The experienced manager has clocked up three draws in his last few results which included a labored 0-0 with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.
Inter Miami, by comparison, is having a nightmare. Club owner David Beckham went through the arduous process of sacking his long-time friend and teammate Phil Neville, as the results were simply not good enough. Javier Morales is the interim manager and might be afforded more time in the role as his debut match was played with 10 men for more than 80 minutes.
Prediction: Inter Miami has too many overarching problems with key injuries, suspensions, and no permanent manager to get anything out of this. New England comfortable win.
Toronto FC vs Nashville SC
Sunday 11th June, 00:30 BST
Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal last weekend! After a dismal start to the season, the highest-paid player in MLS rewarded his team with a goal in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. Of course, that one was away from home, so could he delight the home supporters this weekend?
Nashville SC have had no problem in turning to their star man, as Hany Mukhtar is truly on-song. The German-born attacker has simply been part of everything good for Nashville recently. After all, four goals in three games are eye-catching form. In addition, they’ve won all of those games, making for a very happy fan base at present.
While the last meeting between these teams was a somber 0-0 tie, the one before that was a showcase of attacking football which saw Insigne, Bernardeschi, Osario, Zimmerman, and even Mukhtar excel as all the stars aligned in a 4-3 result for the Canadians.
Prediction: While they aren’t at home, Nashville is far too hot right now to drop points. Furthermore, Toronto is yet to win a match at home this season. It should be business as usual for Nashville with a decent-sized win.
Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC
Sunday 11th June, 01:30 BST
Despite dwelling at the bottom of the standings for what seemed to be an eternity, Sporting Kansas City have truly turned their season around. Three consecutive games unbeaten now in Major League Soccer has made them one of the form franchises featuring in our Week 18 MLS preview.
Last year’s second-placed finish must feel like a long time ago, as Texas’ newest team is struggling for consistency this year. Three victories and two losses in their last five matches make them one of the most volatile teams in the US. Gyasi Zardes has marked a personal record this season by reaching the 100 MLS goal tally.
Prediction: The last time these teams met Austin was definitely the form team. This time the shoe is on the other foot, a slender Kansas win is on the cards.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union
Sunday 11th June, 03:30 BST
Cross-conference clash? Oh yeah, we couldn’t resist this one for our MLS Week 18 predictions 2023. The San Jose Earthquakes have been steadily growing momentum in the Western Conference, occupying the fifth-place spot after a 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids. While Cristian Espinoza was doing all the heavy lifting earlier in the season, goal-scoring is now very much a shared project as Jeremy Ebobisse, Benji Kikanovic, and Miguel Trauco have all contributed.
Philadelphia Union boasts some of the best MLS players currently. Daniel Gazdag, Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre, and Andre Blake could make a pretty awesome team just by themselves. They head to PayPal Park in great form having won consecutive matches, could it become five?
Prediction: To answer the question above, yes, there’s every chance that the 2022 MLS Cup finalists will leave California with all three points here.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Cincinnati
Sunday 11th June, 03:30 BST
Our MLS Week 18 predictions 2023 can’t go without a mention of the Pacific Northwest franchises in Major League Soccer. Vancouver Whitecaps are rounding out a series of three home league games as they welcome FC Cincinnati to BC Place.
Yet, Vancouver has got to manage the fixtures as they play in the final of the Canadian Championship in mid-week against CF Montreal. Balancing the urge to win silverware and the arrival of the best team in the Eastern Conference is a difficult continuum to solve.
For FC Cincinnati, it’s business as usual. Whether they’re home or away, they’ve shown all the capabilities to win football matches. The Argentinian attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta has been one of the standout performers throughout their rise to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
Prediction: Even with a long-haul 2,000+ mile trek from Cincinnati to Vancouver, the visitors will still be favorites for this match.