Major League Soccer keeps rolling on throughout the summer. Week 23 proves to be another exciting part of the overall campaign as these Wednesday night kick-offs are a trusty test of a team’s mettle, resolve, and quality depth. Let’s dive into some MLS Week 23 predictions in 2023…
MLS Week 23 predictions 2023
New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati
Thursday 13th July, 00:30 BST
Our MLS Week 23 predictions 2023 start in the Big Apple as the Red Bull Arena will host this fixture between the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati in a high-octane Eastern Conference clash.
The hosts have definitely improved since the start of the season but is it enough to creep into the playoffs? Currently on the outside looking in, the Red Bulls can rely on Cameron Harper and Frankie Amaya to make the difference in key attacking moments.
FC Cincinnati are leading the way, not only in the Eastern Conference but it looks like they could storm to the Supporters’ Shield as they top the overall table with a very healthy 45 points. The franchise has only lost two games all season owing to a superb defence.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati are the form team and has classically played well at the Red Bull Arena. Another win for them is on the cards.
New England Revolution vs Atlanta United
Thursday 13th July, 00:30 BST
Bruce Arena will be less than pleased as his New England Revolution gave up a point in the late stages of their game against the New York Red Bulls. The team could easily be one of the best MLS teams this season if it wasn’t for so many inconsistent results.
The same could be said for Atlanta United. Despite winning its last two matches, it’s had its fair share of odd results, including a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls a few games ago. Brooks Lennon is among the best MLS players currently having scored in consecutive games.
Prediction: With both teams in the top five positions in the Eastern Conference, this should be closely contested. Atlanta enter in better form so could snatch a win at the death in what could be one of the more exciting picks from the MLS Week 23 Predictions 2023.
Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union
Thursday 13th July, 01:30 BST
It would appear that all of the top teams in the East are meeting each other in mid-week as this tie represents another colossal Eastern Conference fixture. The current second-placed team, Nashville SC hosts the MLS Cup runners-up from last year, Philadelphia Union.
The Geodis Park faithful have been treated to three consecutive wins at home, even if the away form hasn’t always been of the same ilk or quality, as denoted by a 1-0 loss to Chicago Fire on the road last weekend. While the franchise might be defined by the successes of Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 MVP, they’ve also got Randall Leal. The Costa Rican has shown he’s just as prolific in front of the goal having notched two against D.C. United.
Getting Andre Blake back between the sticks will be of paramount importance for Philadelphia Union. Unfortunately, he’s still playing with Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, meaning he’s not available for this match. However, Jim Curtin’s team is still riddled with inconsistencies outside the keeping position. After all, last weekend the team lost 3-1 to the season’s worst team, the LA Galaxy, in a sobering defeat.
Prediction: Jim Curtin might have secured himself a new contract until the 2026 season but that might not help the Union here at Geodis Park. Nashville should have more than enough firepower to win at home.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders
Thursday 13th July, 03:30 BST
Our MLS Week 23 predictions 2023 end in the Western Conference as PayPal Park holds a great game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the visiting Seattle Sounders. This game could shake up the conference standings with only six points separating the teams before kick-off.
San Jose had made such a positive start to the 2023 season, amassing a multitude of hearty points leading to their ascendency in the conference standings. Yet, the results have truly teetered out with just one win in their last five as they’ve continued to slip down. They are now only seventh in the table. However, the congested nature of the West could see them easily getting back up in league.
2-1 down with less than 20 minutes to play? No problem for the Seattle Sounders. Brian Schmetzer’s men completed a remarkable turnaround at the weekend as they were down with limited time left on the clock until Leo Chu scored his second and Yeimar Gómez Andrade scored the stoppage-time winner against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Prediction: San Jose might be at home but the Seattle Sounders are ranked higher and are coming in very hot to this Week 23 MLS preview. This one is most likely going to be an away win.