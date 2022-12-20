Predictions and picks for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season

Now that we’re focusing on the NFL Week 16 predictions for 2022, it’s becoming clear that the NFL season is slowly coming to an end.
As we try to make our NFL picks straight up and NFL picks against the spread, teams are attempting to get to the playoff or play the role of spoiler for their rivals. That should result in some compelling matchups as we make our NFL picks for today.
NFL Week 16 predictions 2022
- Bills vs Bears best bet
- Saints vs Browns best bet
- Giants vs Vikings best bet
- Bengals vs Patriots best bet
- Eagles vs Cowboys best bet
Unfortunately, this week’s games are a little light on rivalry matchups. But with only four teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, just about every game is meaningful.
Plus, the games included in our NFL Week 16 predictions for 2022 are taking place on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. With fans having nothing better to do this week than watch football, let’s share our NFL Week 16 picks.
Bills vs Bears
The Bills are a safe place to start with our NFL picks for today. Josh Allen is once again picking up steam with regard to NFL MVP odds after leading Buffalo to five straight wins. He made some big plays in last week’s win over the Dolphins to secure a playoff spot for Buffalo.
But the Bills aren’t going to take their foot off the gas because they know they need to keep winning if they want the top seed in the playoffs. Despite just one win by 10 points or more in their last seven games, our NFL Week 16 predictions for 2022 like Buffalo to cover easily.
Obviously, this is as much about the Bears being bad as it is about Buffalo being good. Chicago is fading fast with seven consecutive losses. In those seven losses, they’ve beaten the spread just twice.
Even at home, a date with the Bills isn’t the best way for the Bears to find some positive momentum. Chicago’s defense is among the worst in the league, so Justin Fields will have a hard time keeping pace with Allen and the Buffalo offense.
- SU Pick: Bills (-430)
- ATS Pick: Bills -8.5 (-114)
Saints vs Browns
With three wins in their last four games, all coming by at least six points, the Browns are worth believing in right now. Frankly, we’re surprised to see them in our NFL Week 16 picks.
However, the Browns can run the ball, and they’ve shut down some subpar offenses lately. Plus, Deshaun Watson is slowly shaking off the rust. Playing at home with only a field goal to cover seems reasonable given the circumstances.
Keep in mind the Saints surely qualify as a subpar offensive team. Even with a win last week, New Orleans is averaging just 14.5 points per game over the team’s last six games. At times, they can function with Andy Dalton, but they aren’t going to do much damage.
Also, the Saints haven’t won a game on the road since Week 1, so a road trip to a cold and windy Cleveland doesn’t feel like a recipe for success, especially for a team that plays in a dome.
- SU Pick: Browns (-154)
- ATS Pick: Browns -3 (-110)
Giants vs Vikings
The Giants are coming off a win and listed as underdogs this week, which is exactly where they like to be. As limited as they can be offensively behind Daniel Jones, the Giants have gone 8-2 against the spread as underdogs this season. The oddsmakers don’t believe in them and they don’t seem to care.
Last week’s win surely gave them some confidence, so even on the road, the G-Men will force a tight, low-scoring game with the Vikings.
Minnesota, meanwhile, is completely unpredictable and somewhat unreliable. What kind of team falls behind 33-0 at halftime and then comes back to win? Of course, the Vikings are 7-1 at home this season, so they should be able to find a way to win. But the Giants will make this ugly, which is why we like them to beat the spread.
- SU Pick: Vikings (-176)
- ATS Pick: Giants +3.5 (-120)
Bengals vs Patriots
This game feels like the perfect storm with regard to our NFL Week 16 predictions for 2022. The Patriots proved last week that they just looking for ways to give games away. New England’s playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy after losing three of their last four games.
While one would expect Bill Belichick’s team to respond positively to such a disastrous loss, facing the Bengals will make that difficult.
Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are on a roll with six straight wins. Even after a dreadful first half last week, the Bengals were able to come storming back. Burrow’s supporting cast is almost completely healthy, which makes it easier to believe they can stay hot.
Plus, Cincinnati has gone 4-2 against the spread as road favorites this season, so winning and covering in New England isn’t that farfetched.
- SU Pick: Bengals (-184)
- ATS Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-110)
Eagles vs Cowboys
We’re not afraid to make the week’s biggest game part of our NFL Week 16 predictions for 2022. Of course, one must admit that the Eagles will have their hands full. They’ve lost their last four trips to AT&T Stadium and will be dealing with a Dallas defense that’s led by Micah Parsons, who’s near the top with regard to NFL DPOY odds. There is also some concern about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder.
But even on the road, it doesn’t make sense for a team that’s 13-1 to be such a big underdog.
The Eagles already handled Dallas once this season and have a top-10 defense that will travel well and give them a chance. Even if Gardner Minshew has to play, he’s far from helpless, especially with the playmakers the Eagles have. We’re banking on the Eagles to keep up their winning ways and win as underdogs in Week 16.
- SU Pick: Eagles (+220)
- ATS Pick: Eagles +6 (-110)