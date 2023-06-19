Mid-week games in Major League Soccer, again? Yep, we’ve got it covered. We run down the biggest and best games for the MLS Week 20 predictions 2023.
Sadly, there’s still no sign of Lionel Messi as he’s been to China to play in a friendly with Argentina…There’s still plenty to get excited about, however.
MLS Week 20 predictions 2023
CF Montreal vs Nashville SC
Thursday 22nd June, 00:30 BST
Hernan Losada’s CF Montreal might have started the 2023 campaign very poorly but they are now looking like a vastly improved outfit. They also have the luxury of not having played at the weekend, meaning they should be well-rested for this matchup against Nashville SC.
Unfortunately for Montreal, Nashville heads to Saputo Stadium in tremendous form. The team hasn’t lost in Major League Soccer for over a month and Hany Mukhtar is unstoppable right now. Undoubtedly one of the best MLS players currently, he may even be the very best. Last weekend he showed exactly why he’s in the running for another MLS MVP award with a hat-trick against St. Louis City in a 3-1 win.
There’s a very unfortunate record for Montreal in this fixture. They’ve never defeated Nashville. That includes one of Nashville’s first-ever games when the two franchises met in a friendly exhibition match in 2020. Could the Canadians finally beat this franchise?
Prediction: Mukhtar has only scored two goals in five games against Montreal. In this form, he’s going to bring those numbers much closer together. Nashville to win.
Austin FC vs FC Dallas
Thursday 22nd June, 01:30 BST
Our Week 20 MLS preview features this pivotal Texas derby as the Lone Star state franchises collide at Q2 Stadium for bragging rights.
Josh Wolff must be confused given that his Austin FC was one of the best franchises last season but seldom look like the same outfit in 2023. Three losses in its last four games have spelled out a terrible run. However, at least a win against another Texas team could get the fans back on the side.
Despite an electric start, FC Dallas has dropped off somewhat with hints of inconsistency creeping in. Jesus Ferreira has been great for the franchise but he might be given time off given his involvement with the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League finals fixtures.
Prediction: Dallas has been the better team this season and historically holds an edge in this rivalry series. Most MLS pundits will have Dallas win and extend their dominance over Austin.
Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes
Thursday 22nd June, 01:30 BST
Another team from Texas? Yep, the Houston Dynamo are in action at the same time as the aforementioned Texas derby as they welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to the Shell Energy Stadium.
Despite being in the middle of the Western Conference standings, Houston just posted two consecutive victories against LAFC. 4-0 at home and 1-0 in California, this is a Houston team brimming with confidence having knocked off the defending MLS Cup champions.
The San Jose Earthquakes are having a great season. The team hasn’t had playoff football since 2020, so being fourth in the Western Conference is a great achievement. One of the key components is Daniel, the Brazilian goalkeeper. Since returning from his knee injury, the shot-stopper has come back a different man to make San Jose one of the best MLS teams this season.
Prediction: MLS Week 20 predictions 2023 should note that San Jose has typically struggled when traveling to Houston. In their history, they’ve won just two games here and they came back in 2010 and 2015. This one could easily be a draw.
LAFC vs Seattle Sounders
Thursday 22nd June, 03:30 BST
MLS Week 20 predictions 2023 simply has to cover this one. It’s a coming-together of the most recognizable and successful MLS franchises as the defending champions LAFC play the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium.
After a troubling two-game series against Houston Dynamo, LAFC just about got the job done against Sporting Kansas City as they came back from behind and Carlos Vela scored a 90th-minute goal to claim all three points from Children’s Mercy Park.
Seattle has had 11 days to prepare for this one. While Brian Schmetzer’s team is third in the Western Conference table, they could have been higher up if needless draws had become wins. Jordan Morris might have gone a little cold compared to his early season form but is still an asset to the team.
Goals could be in good supply as Jordan Morris will be joined by another highly-scoring forward in Denis Bouanga. The Gabonese player will be on the opposite team but makes for a spectacle for the neutral.
Prediction: The winner of this match could go top of the Western Conference standings. Seattle is overdue a win and LAFC hasn’t looked that good recently. Seattle could win but a few goals should be scored by both parties.