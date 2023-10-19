The best NBA centers 2023-24 consists of big men who are clearly dominant in the frontcourt either offensively, defensively, or both.
Best NBA centers 2023-24
With the rise of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, big men nowadays are getting the appreciation that they deserve. Modern big men now can dribble the ball and space the floor really well. This gives birth to players like Victor Wembanyama who can play like a guard. However, we won’t include rookies in this list since they aren’t proven in the NBA yet.
Here are the best NBA centers ranked…
10. Rudy Gobert
Even with Towns missing the majority of last season, Rudy Gobert just averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. However, despite having a down season, Gobert is still one of the best centers in the league. His rim protection makes up for his lack of offensive game, averaging over 2 blocks per game in his career.
There’s no reason to take out the three-time Defensive Player of the Year in the best centers list. He’s still one of the most impactful players due to his elite rim protection alone.
9. Karl Anthony-Towns
Arguably the best shooting center on this list is Karl Anthony-Towns. He has drained 839 threes in his career so far. Apart from his shooting, Towns can also dominate from the low post with his wide array of moves.
Towns is looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued season. Despite struggling to stay healthy, Towns still posted 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 29 games. The question now is: Can he really thrive alongside Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt?
8. Myles Turner
Myles Turner had a great campaign last season, averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 55% shooting. That said, his bread and butter is blocking shots. Turner is one of the best shot-blocking centers in the league, averaging 2.3 blocks per game for his career. His length and athleticism are huge factors why he can host block parties every single night.
What’s great about Turner is he has the range to stretch the floor and shoot the three-ball well. His shooting ability is what separates him from other defensive bigs out there who are limited offensively.
7. Deandre Ayton
Deandre Ayton is one of the most athletic centers in the league. He’s the perfect pick-and-roll player due to his ability to shoot from the perimeter and finish above the rim. He can also assert his dominance in the low post when needed.
Ayton should be able to get some touches and produce double-doubles consistently alongside a young supporting cast in Portland.
6. Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic is one of the most consistent players in the NBA. He’s a nightly double-double threat who can shoot the three-ball well. He had 51 double-double games last season, which is third best in the league
Despite his lack of defense, Vooch makes up for it with his efficient scoring. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 52% shooting.
There’s no reason to think that he will slow down any time soon. He’s still one of the best NBA centers 2023-24. After all, Vucevic thrives as the third option next to Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
5. Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis had quite a resurgence during the 2022-23 season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 50% shooting. We almost forgot what the “Unicorn” can do when healthy. He’s still one of the best stretch bigs in the game who can also protect the rim.
Now traded to the Celtics, Porzingis adds more firepower next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. His arrival will seamlessly fit in Boston’s offense since he plays the power forward and center positions, plus can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, and provide rim protection. The Celtics are a formidable force to watch in the East this upcoming season.
4. Bam Adebayo
After appearing in two of the last four NBA Finals, Bam Adebayo deserves to be ranked high on the best NBA centers 2023-24 list. Moreover, we have witnessed him develop his game from a raw talent to an elite two-way player. All thanks to the Heat’s development staff, of course.
Last season, Adebayo averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 54% shooting. The big man has an all-around game as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. If he develops a three-point shot, then Adebayo will become more of a threat offensively.
However, it’s not his offense that separates him from the rest on this list. It’s his elite defense. Adebayo can guard all positions due to his athleticism and physicality. However, his size puts him at a disadvantage against elite centers such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.
3. Domantas Sabonis
When it comes to the top centers in the NBA discussion, Domanatas Sabonis is a name that continues to rise. After all, he continuously gets better every season. Last season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists (career-high) per game. He also led the league in double-doubles (65).
Sabonis’ career year also helped the Kings end their playoff drought. Yes, they lost in the first round but they pushed the former defending champs to seven games. The series just showed that Sacramento is now a legit playoff contender for years to come.
Sabonis isn’t on the same level as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic yet. But he’s getting there. He’s not an elite playmaker like Jokic, but he can handle and pass the ball well for his size. He’s not an elite scorer like Embiid but he can punish defenders in the low post with his strength and footwork. Sabonis is a stat sheet stuffer who can rack up points, rebounds, and assists nightly. If he can improve his three-point shooting, then he can become a more threat offensively.
2. Nikola Jokic
After winning the NBA championship in the 2022-23 season, Nikola Jokic is officially one of the greatest centers in league history. He continues to break history season after season due to his video game-like stats and crazy efficiency. Arguably, his best season was last year, when he posted up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8, assists per game on 63% shooting.
What separates Jokic from other centers in the league is his game is designed to win. His playmaking is one of the best, if not the best, in the league right now. And when the team needs a bucket, Jokic can take over and shoot anywhere on the court. There are simply no holes in his offensive game.
1. Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is the best NBA center right now. After all, he won the MVP award last season after putting up his best offensive season yet, averaging 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. No one can stop him one on one, whether he’s on the perimeter or in the post. Embiid combines his strength and quickness with his wide array of moves. The way he moves at his size is unfair.
There are no signs of him slowing down. He may win back-to-back MVPs if he stays healthy and asserts his dominance heading into the 2023-24 season. Hopefully, he can win a championship soon while in his prime.