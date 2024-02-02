While it’s among the most popular sporting events in the world, not everybody knows about the Super Bowl inside and out, which is why we came up with a list of Super Bowl LVIII FAQs. After all, the NFL’s popularity worldwide is growing. But not every fan knows key details of the Super Bowl or the history of the game.
Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVIII
If you have any questions about Super Bowl LVIII or the Super Bowl in general, we have you covered. Here is a full list of Super Bowl LVIII FAQs and everything you need to know about the biggest game of the American Football season.
Who is Playing in Super Bowl LVIII?
This year’s Super Bowl teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers will represent the NFC and the Chiefs will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII.
These teams met in the Super Bowl previously just four years ago in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs won that game 31-20, overcoming a 20-10 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
When is the Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII?
Super Bowl LVIII will be on Sunday, February 11. Super Bowl kick-off time is approximately 6:30 PM EST. With the game being played in Las Vegas, the game will start at 3:30 PM local time.
Where is Super Bowl LVIII?
Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Allegiant Stadium serves as the home field of the Las Vegas Raiders. Since it only opened in 2020, this will be the first time Allegiant Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl.
Who are the Musical Performers at Super Bowl LVIII?
Super Bowl LVIII will feature several musical performances both before the game and at halftime. First, Rea McEntire has been selected to sing the national anthem before the game. Likewise, Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” and Audra Day will sing “Life Every Voice and Sing” before the start of the game.
Meanwhile, Usher has been chosen as the headlining act of the halftime show. Usher will likely be joined by several guest performers during the halftime show. However, those special guests and the setlist won’t be known ahead of time.
What Teams Have Won the Most Super Bowls?
Heading into Super Bowl LVIII, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied for the most Super Bowl victories with six each.
Of course, the Chiefs and 49ers are both among previous Super Bowl winners. In fact, the 49ers have won five previous Super Bowls, meaning a win in Super Bowl LVIII would tie them with the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.
Who is Going to Win Super Bowl LVIII?
Super Bowl LVIII is truly a matchup that could go either way. Oddsmakers have listed the 49ers as slight betting favorites, most likely because they have a stronger overall roster. On the other hand, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is largely considered the best player in the league.
The Chiefs were also slight underdogs in last year’s Super Bowl and managed to win the game 38-35. This is truly a game that either team could win, which is why there is so much excitement around Super Bowl LVIII.
Why is the Super Bowl a Big Deal?
In the US, the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. But why is that the case?
The obvious reason is that American Football surpasses baseball, basketball, and every other sport as the most popular sport in the US. As the championship game for the best American Football league in the world, it’s natural for the Super Bowl to attract a lot of attention.
However, the Super Bowl is more than just a game, it’s an event. It comes with more than 50 years of history and has produced some unforgettable moments in the past. The Super Bowl also comes with pageantry and entertainment that goes beyond the game itself, most notably the national anthem and the halftime show. Also, like any sporting event or live event, anything can happen and there are always surprises, which is a key reason why the Super Bowl attracts a large and captive audience year after year.