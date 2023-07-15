The heaviest NFL players 2023 consist of players who weigh over 350 pounds. Despite having massive frames, their athleticism and agility complement their size.
Heaviest NFL players 2023
The position with the heaviest NFL players is the offensive tackle. Having a tremendous mass is crucial for these offensive linemen in protecting their quarterback, and allowing them to open lanes for their running backs.
Here are the ten biggest NFL players currently…
10. Evan Neal, 350 pounds
Evan Neal was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was impressive at Alabama over the course of three years, starting full seasons at left tackle, right tackle, and left guard. He was a former 5-star recruit and number one offensive tackle in the nation out of IMG Academy.
However, in his rookie season, Neal allowed 52 pressures (sixth-most in the NFL) and five sacks in 13 starts. He also missed four games with an ankle injury. Neal will look to bounce back in his second year and live up to his first-round selection.
9. Quinton Bohanna, 360 pounds
Quinton Bohanna is an absolute tank at 6’4″ 360 pounds. The Cowboys drafted him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft to bolster their defense. Bohanna didn’t play many snaps in his rookie year and had limited production. He had an increase in snaps in his sophomore year and recorded 19 tackles, three pressures, and one tackle for loss.
Bohanna should continue improving at this point. However, it’s unclear whether he will make the 53-man roster in the 2023 season since he has to compete with a loaded defensive tackle room.
8. Orlando Brown Jr., 363 pounds
Following the footsteps of his father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown, Orlando Brown Jr. entered the league with high expectations. Brown was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft due to his towering height at 6’8″ and massive size at 363 pounds.
Brown was traded to the Chiefs in 2021. There, he helped the team win the prestigious Lombardi trophy against the Eagles. He was a main factor in protecting his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. After winning the Super Bowl LVIII, the Bengals signed Brown in free agency in the hopes of bolstering their offensive line. After all, he was one of the best offensive linemen in free agency.
7. Mekhi Becton, 363 pounds
Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 363 pounds, Mekhi Becton is one of the heaviest players in the NFL today. He was one of the top prospects in college football at his time due to his size and athleticism. This is why the Jets drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Becton had an impressive rookie season as an offensive left tackle. Over the final seven weeks of the 2020 season, he was ranked ninth in pass-blocking and tenth in run-blocking among qualified left tackles. However, after his rookie season, Becton suffered a series of injuries that made him miss the last two seasons. He’s expected to return in 2023 season.
6. Jordan Mailata, 365 pounds
A former rugby player in Australia, Jordan Mailata had never played football prior to being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Still, Philadelphia took a chance on him as a developmental prospect due to his ridiculous frame. Since then, he has evolved into being one of the best offensive left tackles in the league and has signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Eagles.
Mailata’s combination of size, athleticism, and quick feet complement his massive frame. Additionally, his technique has progressed over the years to protect his quarterback and allow open lanes for his running backs. He’s one of the main reasons why Philadelphia has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.
5. Ben Cleveland, 370 pounds
Ben Cleveland is one of the heaviest NFL players 2023 at 370 pounds. The Ravens drafted him in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his massive physical profile. He played mainly as a backup in his rookie season, playing 367 snaps at left guard and 95 snaps at right guard.
In the upcoming 2023 season, there’s a huge chance that Cleveland will finally start at left guard. He has already shown flashes in limited snaps last season.
4. Caleb Jones, 370 pounds
At 6’9″ 370 pounds, Caleb Jones is a freakish specimen. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft but was signed by the Green Bay Packers due to their lack of depth at the offensive line. He was activated to the official roster later in the season but has yet to make his NFL debut.
Caleb Jones had an impressive college career. He earned the honorable mention in the All-Big Ten honors in 2019. In the following year, he helped the Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in the fewest sacks allowed per game (1.25), which is ranked 17th nationally.
3. Trent Brown, 370 pounds
Trent Brown was drafted by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft due to his imposing size, standing at 6’8″ and weighing 370 pounds. He was one of the heaviest players in the NFL at one point, weighing 380 pounds. Throughout the years, he showed his versatility to play both the right and left tackle positions.
Brown’s career reached its peak when he was traded to the Patriots in 2018. He was crucial in their championship run, bolstering the offensive line and protecting his quarterback, Tom Brady.
2. Dawand Jones, 374 pounds
Dawand Jones is officially one of the heaviest players 2023 after the Browns drafted him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6’8″ 374 pounds with a reportedly 7-foot, 5-inch wingspan, he’s an absolute unit who is capable of demolishing the man in front of him. In his two seasons as a starter at Ohio State, he only allowed 15 pressures.
The Browns already have one of the best offensive lines in the league even before they drafted Jones. Adding Jones makes them even more formidable.
1. Daniel Faalele, 380 pounds
Drafted by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Faalale is the heaviest NFL player currently. The Australian offensive tackle was actually heavier before, weighing a whopping 426 pounds when he first arrived in Minnesota.
Like Mailata, Faalele is a developmental prospect and has the same frame as him at 6’8″ 380 pounds. He has the potential to become the franchise offensive tackle as his raw physical talent is hard to come by. Now entering year two, Faalele certainly should have improved.