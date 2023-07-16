The strongest NFL players 2023 possess incredible strength that gives them an advantage over others in the field. We all know that football is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world.
A football player must be strong enough to tackle his opponents to the ground or shred his defenders in the run game.
Strongest NFL players 2023
The strongest players in NFL right now consist of linemen, defensive ends, and running backs. Strength is vital in these positions since it allows them to overpower their opponents physically and make outstanding plays for their team.
Here are the ten strongest NFL players in 2023…
10. Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers
Drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa had high expectations entering the league. He was a top prospect in college due to his exceptional strength, speed, and pass-rushing skills. Bosa lived up to his expectations and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.
After three years, he won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He was also selected three times in the Pro Bowl. Up to this date, Bosa has already tallied 43 sacks, 156 tackles, 106 quarterback hits, and 56 tackles for loss.
9. Zack Martin, G, Cowboys
Zack Martin was a consistent starter with the Cowboys in the past nine seasons and there’s no doubt that he’s a Hall of Famer. He has been one of their best offensive linemen since he entered the league in 2014. The former first-round pick remains a steady force in Dallas due to his size and strength.
What’s great about Martin is that he has only missed eight games in his career. So far, Martin has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro selections.
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
There’s no doubt that Saquon Barkley is one of the strongest NFL players 2023. At the combine, he bench-pressed 225 pounds for 29 reps. That is ranked fifth most among all running backs who are 235 lbs or smaller.
Barkley’s strength is on full display whenever he shreds the defense with his rushing ability. After suffering numerous injuries in the 2020-2021 seasons, Barkley bounced back and recorded 1312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
There’s no doubt that Derrick Henry is one of the strongest NFL players 2023. Just look at how he stiff-arms his opponents every time he runs the ball. Once he carries the ball, there’s no stopping him from gaining yards and scoring touchdowns.
Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 247 pounds, Henry’s strength is on full display each season. Henry has amassed 8335 rushing yards and 78 touchdowns in eight seasons, making him one of the best running backs in the league.
6. Danielle Hunter, DE, Vikings
Apart from being jacked, Danielle Hunter possesses incredible strength. He had a successful rookie season and has become better every season. Since then, he has earned three Pro Bowl selections due to his speed and strength.
Returning from injury last season, Hunter bounced back and had a great 2022 campaign. He recorded 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
5. Myles Garrett, DE, Browns
Myles Garrett is one of the most jacked NFL players. He had an impressive NFL combine where he benched 225 pounds for 33 reps and posted a 41″ vertical jump. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds.
His strength and explosiveness were on full display season after season. Garrett continues to impress on the defensive end, recording 60 tackles, 16 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and 18 tackles for loss in the 2022 season. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections already in just six seasons.
4. Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles
At 6’6″ 325″ pounds, Lane Johnson is an absolute unit. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2013 and his strength was the main reason they drafted him in the first round. The combination of his size and strength gives him the ability to eliminate the man in front of him.
Johnson’s career was at its peak when he won the championship in 2018. Now, he’s looking to win another Lombardi Trophy for Philadelphia alongside Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce in the offensive front. He’s still one of the best right tackles in the league.
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
Austin Ekeler went undrafted in 2017. Still, the Chargers took notice and signed him as an undrafted free agent. Throughout the years, he has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL.
Standing at 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds, Austin Ekeler is an absolute beast even at his size. He was nicknamed “Pound for Pound” due to his tremendous strength to bench press and squat like a lineman. As seen from his mind-blowing workouts, Ekeler can squat over 500 pounds and bench press over 300 pounds.
2. Trent Williams, OT, 49ers
Trent Williams is still one of the strongest NFL players in 2023. The 32o-pound offensive tackle is a force to be reckoned with in the field. His combination of strength and speed allows him to protect his quarterback from pass rushers.
As one of the best offensive linemen in the league due to his blocking, Williams has earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and 2 All-Pro selections in 12 years in the league.
1. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
Standing at 6’1″ and weighing 280 pounds, Aaron Donald is arguably the strongest NFL player in the world currently. In the 2014 NFL Combine, he recorded the second biggest bench press in NFL history with 35 reps. Eight years later, Donald was seen bench pressing 495 pounds in a video, which he crushed easily.
There’s no doubt that he’s already one of the best defensive linemen of all time. Now entering his tenth season with the Rams, Donald has tallied 489 tackles, 103 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and 18 passes defended so far. He also won his first Lombardi Trophy in 2021 and has appeared in eight Pro Bowls already.