Why wait for next season to make football bets when you can check out the 2023 NFL Draft odds? That’s right, there is plenty of betting action available during the draft.
There are FanDuel NFL Draft odds available in a number of different markets, including what players will be drafted by what teams and when.
2023 NFL Draft odds & best bets
Needless to say, we were curious about looking into some of the NFL Draft’s best bets. Much like the NFL season itself, anything can happen during the draft.
That’s why it’s fun to check out all of the players with draft eligibility for the NFL and all of the 2023 NFL Draft odds. Let’s take a deep dive into those 2023 NFL Draft odds and share some of the NFL Draft’s best bets available.
Bryce Young First Overall Pick, -170
The way things are going, this seems like a safe bet. Obviously, it’s not the most lucrative pick, but it’s still the smart pick. There are widespread rumors that the Bears are willing to trade the first overall pick, likely attracting attention from a few teams that want to make Young the top overall pick.
Of course, it’s possible that Chicago will end up keeping the pick. But if the Bears trade the top pick, there’s an excellent chance Young will be chosen first.
Will Anderson First Overall Pick, +1200
While Young is the safe bet, Anderson going first overall provides a ton of value at +1200, so it’s another way to go. It’s not written in stone that the Bears are going to trade the top pick, and if that happens, they will surely take a defensive player unless they somehow trade Justin Fields.
If the Bears use the pick, it’s close to a toss-up between Anderson and Jalen Carter, although Anderson is starting to look like the better option.
Bryce Young First Quarterback Drafted, -210
Whether Young goes first overall or not, he’s likely to be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Again, this isn’t going to be the most lucrative pick, but it does appear to be a safe bet.
There are some who believe that C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson could leap ahead of Young in the pecking order. However, Young is still the safest bet for the first quarterback taken in this year’s draft.
Zay Flowers First Wide Receiver Drafted, +700
There doesn’t seem to be a lot of certainty when it comes to the first wide receiver who will be selected this year. With at least five viable candidates, Flowers offers a lot of value at +700.
He didn’t begin the process as the best receiver on the board, largely because he didn’t get a ton of exposure while playing at Boston College. But he still managed to be a star on a bad college team.
The more teams get to know him and take a closer look at what he has to offer, the more they’re going to like him. In other words, Flowers is someone who could start moving up draft boards late in the process, ultimately positioning him to be taken ahead of receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston, who might be listed ahead of him at the moment.
Jalen Carter First Defensive Player Drafted, +300
As mentioned, if the Bears keep the first overall pick, it’s virtually a toss-up between Anderson and Carter, which means one of those two players is going to be the first defensive player chosen.
It doesn’t make any sense to try to out-think the room and go in another direction. For what it’s worth, Anderson is a heavy favorite at -230 to be the first defensive player to come off the board. But Carter is still a realistic possibility, which is why he’s the better option at +300 than Anderson at -230 because a lot could still happen and this is close to a toss-up with regard to the first defensive player drafted.
Christian Gonzalez First Cornerback Drafted, -220
There figures to be a ton of cornerbacks drafted in the first round this year. It’s a deep position, which is why there are a few cornerbacks who could potentially be the first at that position selected.
However, Gonzalez appears to be the only cornerback available who has any chance to be a top-10 pick. The Oregon product had a great college career and has all of the tools to succeed at the next level. If his stock slips, someone like Devon Witherspoon or Joey Porter Jr. could end up being preferred by a team looking for a corner in the second half of the first round. But if any cornerback comes off the board within the first 10-12 picks, it’s almost a certainty that it’ll be Gonzalez, making this a safe and smart bet.
Raiders to Draft Anthony Richardson, +650
There are a lot of ways that things could play out with regard to Richardson and the other top quarterbacks available. Richardson, specifically, looks like a wild card who could be one of the top few picks or potentially fall dramatically. In a way, that makes the Raiders, who pick no. 7 overall, a good fit for him.
Richardson’s potential is undeniable, and so a quarterback and offensive guru like Josh McDaniels may want a quarterback who has a high upside who he can groom. With +650 odds, there is a lot of value in Richardson going to the Raiders, especially since both parties seem like a good fit for one another.
Bills to Draft Bijan Robinson, +850
It’s likely that Robinson will be taken late in the first round or early in the second round. That creates a list of a handful of potential suitors for the running back.
However, the Bills pick a little higher than most of the other teams that could be looking to take a running back during that part of the draft. On top of that, Buffalo’s backfield is among the most unsettled in the league. Therefore, the Bills have both the opportunity and the need to draft Robinson. At +850, it’s hard not to take a chance on that.
Odds correct as of March 10th.
SPORTSBOOK
SIGN-UP OFFER
BetMGM
FanDuel
BetRivers
Unibet
PointsBet