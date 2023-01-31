Despite a wild and crazy NFL season, now that it’s time to make Super Bowl LVII predictions, the two teams left are the top seeds from each conference.
Obviously, most fans are hoping that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs can end up playing one of the best Super Bowl games ever. Of course, if that happens, it’ll make Super Bowl LVII predictions even harder to make.
Super Bowl LVII predictions
|Market
|Odds
|Odds
|Spread
|Eagles -1.5 (-115)
|Chiefs +1.5 (-105)
|Total
|Over 49.5 (-114)
|Under 49.5 (-106)
|Moneyline
|Eagles (-126)
|Chiefs (+108)
|Super Bowl MVP
|Jalen Hurts (+125)
|Patrick Mahomes (+135)
All odds taken January 31 at FanDuel Sportsbook
Given how the betting line shifted by several points within 24 hours of this matchup being decided, there are some strong opinions out there when it comes to Chiefs vs Eagles picks.
However, we’ve scrutinized this matchup closely from every angle before making any Super Bowl LVII predictions. Here is our perspective of this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.
A little history
To find Chiefs vs Eagles head-to-head stats, we have to go back to the 2021 season when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 42-30 in Philadelphia. It was the third time in three tries that Andy Reid beat his former team while coaching the Chiefs.
In that game, Patrick Mahomes burned the Eagles with five passing touchdowns. However, most of that damage was done by Tyreek Hill, who caught three of those touchdowns and had 186 receiving yards. Meanwhile, nobody else on the Chiefs had more than 23 receiving yards, including Travis Kelce.
Despite it coming in a losing effort, Jalen Hurts played well in that game. He completed 32 of his 48 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Four Eagles had over 50 receiving yards in that game, including three players who are still with the team. Also, while the Chiefs have lost Hill since that game, the Eagles have added wide receiver A.J. Brown to their offensive arsenal.
Why the Chiefs will win
As usual, Mahomes is the biggest reason why the Chiefs are poised to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. While there are lingering questions about his ankle injury, Mahomes still produced plenty of magic in the AFC Championship Game despite being hobbled. He’ll also have two full weeks of rest before the Super Bowl, so the best player in the league should be in better shape to face the Eagles than he was against the Bengals.
Likewise, don’t discount Reid’s role, as he can solidify himself as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history by winning a second Super Bowl.
This will be Reid’s fourth Super Bowl as a head coach, so he’ll know how to have the Chiefs prepared to play. Plus, with two weeks between games, Reid will surely have a creative game plan to use against the Eagles.
Why the Eagles will win
The Eagles have proven all season why they are capable of winning a Super Bowl. While Jalen Hurts missed time late in the season with an injury, he appears to be just fine. The Eagles scored 31 points in the NFC Championship Game against the best defense in the NFL. They also went 16-1 this season in games that Hurts started.
At the same time, the Eagles have a defense that’s been somewhat overlooked. After allowing just seven points in each of their two playoff games, the Philly defense has conceded 20 points or fewer in six of the last eight games. Granted, the Kansas City offense will be one of the biggest challenges the Eagles have faced this season. But the Eagles have two Pro Bowlers on their defense and one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL to help keep Mahomes and company under wraps.
Super Bowl LVII pick
After looking closely at both teams, our 2023 Super Bowl prediction is for the Eagles to win and cover the spread. While Mahomes is the best player in the league, the Eagles have a better roster from top to bottom.
The Philadelphia defense should be able to provide some resistance against Mahomes and the Kansas City offense whereas the Chiefs might have trouble containing Hurts and all of Philly’s offensive weapons. That should be enough for the Eagles to come out on top in Super Bowl LVII.