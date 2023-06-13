Thought the soccer season was over? No chance. Major League Soccer keeps the sport going through the European off-season. We preview the biggest games for the nineteenth round so you know how to get your soccer fix via our MLS Week 19 predictions 2023. Oh yeah, and Messi is now here. But he’s not playing this week…
MLS Week 19 predictions 2023
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew
Saturday 17th June, 20:30 BST
Kicking off our Week 19 MLS preview is a trip to Yankee Stadium as New York City FC hosts the Columbus Crew in an all-Eastern Conference clash. Nick Cushing at the helm of NYCFC has been very haphazard with only a 33% winning rate, despite the team winning the MLS Cup under the prior manager. The results throughout 2023 have reflected that as they sit outside the playoffs right now.
The Columbus Crew arrive at the Big Apple in great form having won its last three games. While some fans might be concerned about the exhilarating score-lines, the Crew are quickly becoming the team to watch for any neutral MLS viewer. Whether it’s Lucas Zelarayan or Cucho Hernández, there’s a lot to like about the attacking attributes of this team.
Prediction: New York City FC has kept two consecutive clean sheets but not scored themselves. Regardless, Columbus will probably have too much firepower and are the favorites to leave with all three points.
New England Revolution vs Orlando City SC
Sunday 18th June, 00:30 BST
Having dispatched one team from Florida last weekend, New England will want to follow it up with another? After making relatively light work of Inter Miami, Orlando City SC head to Gillette Stadium to play one of the best MLS teams this season.
After drawing two games 3-3, Bruce Arena most certainly took his players on a defensive masterclass resulting in a subsequent clean sheet and just conceding one against Miami last weekend. Coupled with the on-field leadership of Carles Gil and Bobby Wood’s happiness in front of the goal right now, it’s no wonder that New England is in the top four within the Eastern Conference standings.
Óscar Pareja might have started Orlando City’s season with inconsistencies yet the team is now in its best vein of form all year. The 3-0 win away from home against New York Red Bulls was followed up by a 2-0 triumph against the Colorado Rapids, as the team continue to steadily climb the Eastern Conference standings.
Prediction: History hasn’t been kind to Orlando in this fixture having never won in New England and not got three points out of the fixture since 2017. New England should be the favorite to keep this run going.
Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC
Sunday 18th June, 01:30 BST
Nobody can leave out this fixture from their MLS Week 19 predictions 2023. It’s a clash of styles as Sporting Kansas City, an original 1990s MLS franchise, hosts one of the newest clubs and defending MLS Cup winners, LAFC.
Despite being rock-bottom for periods of 2023, Sporting Kansas City trusted the process from their long-time head coach, Peter Vermes, and are now one of the form teams in the entire division. With three wins out of their last four with Alan Pulido scoring almost at will, Kansas is now more than capable of chasing a playoff position.
It’s almost a direct opposite season trajectory for Los Angeles FC. The team hasn’t won a game since losing in the US Open Cup to LA Galaxy in late May. Losing the CONCACAF Champions League final over both legs will have hurt, while last weekend getting put to the sword 4-0 by Houston Dynamo would have been incredibly humbling. Form is temporary, however, and the LAFC roster is still built up with some of the very best MLS players currently.
Prediction: Kansas is in good shape right now but LAFC won’t let this rot continue for too much longer. This one could easily be a draw.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers
Sunday 18th June, 03:30 BST
Four games unbeaten including last weekend’s 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union has put San Jose in good stature within the Western Conference standings. The French-born Jeremy Ebobisse has stepped up and made key plays for the franchise going forward on the pitch.
Ebobisse was employed by Portland for four-and-a-half years before transferring to San Jose. However, since moving to the Earthquakes he’s never scored against his former club. Could he correct that trend while he’s in good form?
For a team that has an enormous following and three MLS Cup final appearances (winning one of them) between 2015 and 2021, the Portland Timbers find themselves in a challenging situation. Defeats to both Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United cast them toward the bottom of the Western Conference as they continue to struggle this year.
The last time these two franchises met at PayPal Park was a real showcase of attacking football. MLS Week 19 Predictions 2023 wouldn’t go too far wrong by expecting another 3-2 score line just like the prior encounter.
Prediction: This one should be a convincing win for San Jose with Ebobisse most likely getting a goal against his former team.