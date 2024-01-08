It took every game of the NFL regular season to settle things in the standings, but now we’re ready for an NFL Wild Card preview for 2024. The NFL’s flex scheduling certainly didn’t disappoint in Week 18. More importantly, the NFL Playoff picture is all set with the Wild Card Round scheduled for this weekend.
As has been the case in recent years, NFL Wild Card Weekend has six games with only the Ravens and 49ers enjoying a bye week.
Obviously, we’re expecting six close and competitive games that could go either way. It won’t be easy picking winners this week, but here is our NFL Wild Card preview for 2024.
Browns vs Texans
The Browns are one of two road favorites during Wild Card Weekend but with good reason. Joe Flacco has transformed the Cleveland offense late in the season and brings with him plenty of playoff experience.
Obviously, the same can’t be said of the upstart Texans and rookie C.J. Stroud. Houston’s future is promising, but the Browns look more capable of winning a playoff game right now.
Pick: Browns -2.5
Dolphins vs Chiefs
The Chiefs haven’t been themselves this year, including Kansas City’s 5-4 home record. That casts some doubt heading into the playoffs.
But do we really expect Patrick Mahomes not to rise to the occasion? After all, the Chiefs have played in five straight AFC Championship Games. On the other side, Miami was just 1-5 against playoff teams this season and has some injury questions. Mahomes and the Chiefs should find a way to win.
Pick: Chiefs -3.5
Steelers vs Bills
Keep an eye on the Bills during the playoffs, as they’ve won five in a row since their bye week, including three wins over playoff teams. Buffalo went from possibly being left out to being the no. 2 seed, making them a Super Bowl contender.
That being said, they haven’t been winning in convincing fashion. They were just 6-10 against the spread this season and facing a Pittsburgh team that’s won three in a row and went 6-4 against the spread as an underdog. The Bills will win but it’ll be ugly and they won’t cover.
Pick: Steelers +9.5
Packers vs Cowboys
It’s tempting to side with Jordan Love and the Packers because Green Bay looks good enough to upset the Cowboys, who have had some playoff woes in recent years.
But the Cowboys are just too good at home. Dallas was 8-0 straight up and 6-2 against the spread at home this season. Six of those eight wins came by double digits, so look for the same thing to happen against Green Bay.
Pick: Cowboys -7.5
Rams vs Lions
What an amazing storyline to have Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit for his former team’s first home playoff in 30 years. Unfortunately, it might be Stafford who ruins the party for the Lions, who haven’t won a playoff game in 32 years.
Stafford and the Rams went 7-1 down the stretch and have more playoff experience than the Lions. More importantly, Detroit’s defense isn’t a playoff-caliber defense and may not be able to contain their former quarterback.
Pick: Rams +3
Eagles vs Buccaneers
Seriously, how is anybody expected to trust the Eagles at this point? They are slight road favorites for Monday’s Wild Card finale largely because of their reputation and in part because the Bucs only beat Carolina 9-0 in Week 18.
In theory, the Eagles could potentially flip a switch and look like the reigning NFC champs. However, they are 1-5 and 0-6 against the spread in their last six games. Even before that stretch, they were starting to decline. Obviously, the Bucs don’t strike a ton of fear into opposing teams. But they’ve won five of their last six games and are 8-3 against the spread as underdogs this season. That’s enough to make us think Tampa can take advantage of a struggling Philly team.
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5