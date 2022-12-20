Previews & predictions for all five 2022 NBA Christmas Day games

Well, the time has come! It’s officially time for us to submit our NBA Christmas Day predictions 2022, with the season rapidly reaching its key point.
The league tried to make sure that we had some elite matchups during the holidays. However, that might not be the case in all games.
The season has been full of surprises thus far, with multiple teams tanking for Victor Wembanyama and others struggling to live up to their contender status. Needless to say, those surprises might well carry on to the festive games as well.
NBA Christmas Day predictions 2022
So, now that we’ve seen how every team has fared to this point, the injuries, and some Christmas Day NBA betting trends, let’s take an in-depth look at the Holiday slate, so we can put together our NBA best bets on Christmas. Buckle up!
Sixers vs Knicks
As of now, betting lines for NBA Christmas Day games have the Philadelphia 76ers favored by just 2.5 points over the New York Knicks. That speaks volumes as to how impressive Tom Thibodeau’s team has been as of late, against all odds.
Julius Randle is showing glimpses of his All-Star form again. Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett have been efficient and solid, but it’s been Jalen Brunson‘s presence that’s turned the corner for the Knicks. Who would’ve thought that having an actual point guard running the offense would be beneficial?
For the Sixers, James Harden and Joel Embiid continue to dominate night in and night out. However, they’re missing Tyrese Maxey, and Doc Rivers‘ questionable rotations will always make people doubt their ability to go the distance.
All things considered, this game might well be as tight as oddsmakers think it’ll be. But then again, both teams and coaches are known for dropping the ball when it matters the most.
- Pick: Sixers -2.5
Lakers vs Mavericks
If the league had a chance to submit their NBA Christmas Day picks again, there’s no doubt that they woudln’t choose the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re below .500, and Anthony Davis is reportedly set to miss at least the next couple of months.
Darvin Ham‘s squad has improved defensively, but their offense has been dead in the water for most of the season. Of course, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could put on a show for the fans, but that might not translate into a win.
SPORTSBOOK
SIGN-UP OFFER
BetMGM
FanDuel
BetRivers
Unibet
PointsBet
The Dallas Mavericks have also underperformed after an impressive first year under coach Jason Kidd. Luka Doncic is a one-man show, and one can only wonder when he’ll grow tired of not getting any help.
All things considered, this might not be a Christmas-worthy matchup. But hey, the Lakers are one of the most popular sports franchises on Earth, so you know the NBA was gonna give them a Christmas day game anyway.
- Pick: Mavericks -7
Bucks vs Celtics
Even if the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t at full strength, this matchup has the potential to be one of the best festive games in NBA history.
We’re talking about the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, and arguably the two best teams in the league. Also, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have some recent history in the playoffs, so you better believe this game will mean more for both of them.
There’s a big chance that one of those two teams will represent the East in the NBA Finals. This highly-anticipated matchup will feature two strong defenses challenged by generational offensive talents like Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Celtics have dominated and humiliated all teams not named the Orlando Magic thus far, whereas the Bucks will always be a contender as long as Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are right by Giannis’ side. This will be the best game of the slate, and it’s not even close.
- Pick: Bucks +4
New customers at PointsBet receive up to $2000 in free bets — sign up here
Grizzlies vs Warriors
If we were to make our NBA Christmas Day predictions 2022 before the start of the season, then there wouldn’t be a doubt that this Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors would be an epic matchup. Unfortunately, that might not be the case anymore.
Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury, and Andrew Wiggins may not be available either. That leaves the door wide open for both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to sit out this game with load management and get some rest with the family.
Desmond Bane won’t be available for the red-hot Grizzlies, who continue to dominate their rivals night in and night out. There’s been some recent storylines between these two teams, so the Grizzlies will still be ruthless and try to make a statement while crushing the reigning NBA champions.
You know Ja Morant doesn’t care about the scoreboard or the rival, and he just won’t take his feet off the gas. So, barring a major disaster, a big surprise, or a historical performance from Jordan Poole, this game could turn pretty ugly for the Dubs.
- Pick: Grizzlies +4.5
The Warriors are out to +1000 to win the NBA Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook after Steph Curry’s injury
Suns vs Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns have become a bit of a villain around the league lately. Teams are going hard against them, trying to make a statement and giving them their best effort.
That might be the case again when they go against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, as he continues to lead the Denver Nuggets to the promised land regardless of who suits up by his side. Notably, he’s leading the race to win the award for the third straight year.
Some think the Nuggets’ title window has closed already, which is why they’ll be extra motivated to prove that they’re not done yet. Of course, there’s no better platform to do that than during a worldwide televised game in front of millions of people.
This game could go back and forth with multiple lead changes. The Nuggets are favored by three points, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given how their offense has clicked throughout the season, even without Michael Porter Jr.
- Pick: Nuggets -2.5
Join FanDuel Sportsbook for up to $1000 in free bets