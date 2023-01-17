Now that we’re down to eight teams, now is the time for bettors to look at Super Bowl futures for 2023.
The teams knocked out during the Wild Card Round were never going to be serious championship contenders anyway, which is why now is the best time to look at the top favorites to win the Super Bowl and the best value Super Bowl futures bets.
Super Bowl futures 2023
But what team has the best Super Bowl odds in 2023?
But before you do anything, let’s take a closer look at the Super Bowl futures in 2023 for all eight teams still alive to help you determine the best future bet heading into the Divisional Round.
Jacksonville Jaguars, +3000
If nothing else, the Jags are a dangerous team heading into the Divisional Round. They’re clearly playing with house money and have a ton of confidence after last week’s incredible comeback win. But Doug Pederson’s team is going to have to play close to perfectly to get to the Super Bowl.
Trevor Lawrence will have to be flawless for the Jags to win two road games. Keep in mind the other three teams in the AFC have won at least five straight games, meaning they’ve been red-hot down the stretch just like Jacksonville. It’s not impossible, but there are reasons why the odds are so long.
New York Giants, +2500
The Giants should be proud of everything they’ve accomplished this season. Last week’s win in Minnesota is further evidence that the G-Men should be taken seriously. They can run the ball and are just good enough defensively to be a team that’s built to win in the postseason.
They also got a great game out of Daniel Jones in the Wild Card Round. That being said, Jones doesn’t stack up favorably to some of the other quarterbacks left in the playoffs. It just doesn’t seem realistic that a team led by Jones will end up outlasting the other star quarterbacks left in the playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys, +850
The Cowboys showed in the Wild Card Round why they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. At their best, the Cowboys can be a handful for any team. After all, they were top-five in the league in both points scored and points allowed.
But they can be frustratingly inconsistent at times with Dak Prescott struggling with turnovers this season. Can the Cowboys put those inconsistencies behind them and beat three more quality teams?
Cincinnati Bengals, +750
The Bengals have won nine in a row heading into the Divisional Round and look like a bonafide contender behind Joe Burrow. The problem is Cincinnati will likely have to beat the Bills and Chiefs both on the road to get to the Super Bowl.
With multiple injuries popping up on their offensive line, that task is going to be that much harder. Granted, the Bengals got to the Super Bowl last season with a terrible offensive line. But doing that again won’t be easy.
Philadelphia Eagles, +500
It’s a little weird to see the Eagles with such long odds considering how dominant they were for most of the regular season. However, Jalen Hurts has played just one game since December 18 and looked a little rusty in it.
If he’s not at his best, it changes the equation for Philadelphia. Obviously, the Eagles aren’t a one-player team. But if Hurts isn’t at his best, it’s hard to envision them being able to win three games against the remaining teams.
San Francisco 49ers, +450
The 49ers are undoubtedly the hottest team in the NFL right now. They’ve won 11 in a row and were one of the few teams with a comfortable win during Wild Card weekend. San Francisco’s dominant defense allowed the fewest points in the league this season and held eight of 11 teams to 17 points or less during the team’s current winning streak.
That’s made things easy for Brock Purdy and the offense to keep rolling, making the 49ers the team to beat in the NFC despite not being the top seed.
Buffalo Bills, +330
Buffalo’s ugly win in the Wild Card Round aside, the Bills have all of the pieces needed to win a Super Bowl. Josh Allen is a bonafide star while the Bills allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL this season.
They’ve also won eight in a row heading into the Divisional Round. The Bills have surely been building toward a championship for several years and this could be the year they get over the hump. However, beating both the Bengals and the Chiefs to get there won’t be easy.
Kansas City Chiefs, +300
Not surprisingly, the Chiefs have the shortest Super Bowl odds right now. They’ve been to the last four AFC Championship Games, advancing to the Super Bowl twice and losing in overtime twice.
They also have the presumptive MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the way with their superstar quarterback looking unaffected by having a different supporting cast around him this season. As usual, the Kansas City defense hasn’t been the most reliable in the league.
However, Mahomes is usually able to overcompensate for that shortcoming. The only caveat is that Kansas City lost to both the Bills and Bengals during the regular season, so either team they face in the AFC Championship Game will know that they’re capable of beating the Chiefs.
Best Super Bowl futures bet
After considering all eight teams, we believe the best Super Bowl futures 2023 bet to be the 49ers. They have the third-shortest odds but the shortest in the NFC, so they have good value and a perhaps a little more likely to reach the Super Bowl than any team in the AFC.
It’s bound to be a brawl among the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals whereas the 49ers have the flawed Cowboys, the Eagles with an ailing quarterback, and the overmatched Giants in the NFC, giving San Francisco a manageable path.
Plus, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a seventh-round quarterback come out of nowhere to lead his team to a Super Bowl following an injury. Purdy has looked the part and has perhaps the most balanced set of playmakers around him, not to mention San Francisco’s dominant defense. Given their value, the 49ers are the best pick to win the Super Bowl right now.