Major League Soccer has signed its biggest star since the arrival of David Beckham in 2007. Interestingly enough, he owns Inter Miami and will employ Lionel Messi to make his franchise a global marketing success. Maybe even an on-pitch success too. Let’s dissect the MLS transfer rumors 2023 as to who might follow Messi.
MLS transfer rumors 2023
Sergio Busquets
MLS transfer targets don’t get gaudier or as outrageous as this one. Given that Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami, it’s lit the touchpaper for a reel of his former teammates to state their interest in playing in America.
The serving Barcelona captain has already said he will leave the club this summer as his contract expires, leading many to question where exactly his next club will be. As a former World Cup winner, interest in his services is rife. Inter Miami offers the most appealing option as Busquets would get to play with Messi again, but the 34-year-old has been adamant he’s not going to jump into any rash decisions.
Jordi Alba
The current Spanish national team captain (for the UEFA Nations League, at least), Jordi Alba also finds himself as a free agent. While Barcelona stormed to the La Liga title, Jordi Alba for the first time in his Barca career was pushed to the sidelines as he made relatively few starts this season.
The MLS transfer rumors 2023 engulfing Alba should come as no surprise as they speculate that he will join Inter Miami to help Lionel Messi with his project at DRV PNK Stadium.
Angel Di Maria
After a single season in Turin, Angel Di Maria and Juventus announced earlier this year that the 2022 World Cup winner would not be at the club next season. MLS transfer rumors 2023 are subsequently linking the player to the US.
Last summer the Argentine openly said he wasn’t interested but he could be swayed as he’s often been said to be a close friend of Lionel Messi. Having played with him at the international level and Paris Saint-Germain, could this friendship pave the way to Inter Miami?
Eden Hazard
After years of speculation about joining Real Madrid, Eden Hazard did so in 2019. The dream move to Los Blancos has been nothing short of terrible. While he can lay claim to having a hand in multiple trophies, he’s been marred by injury and has not been the same player since moving to Spain. Seven goals in four years is a far cry from the 21 he scored in his last campaign as a Chelsea player.
With his number 7 shirt already being allocated to Vinicius Jr for the season ahead, Hazard needs to find a new employer quickly. Before all the media hype around Lionel Messi and Inter Miami (who are now reportedly interested), it was reported that both the Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal wanted to bring him to Canada. Multiple outlets have reported that Hazard likes the idea of living across the pond as speculation grew he’d be released early by Real Madrid.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The stories about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are very similar to the Christian Pulisic transfer news that’s emerging. Chelsea wants a clear-out and the players don’t feature in their future plans.
The striker has been incredibly inconsistent since leaving Arsenal for Barcelona and his tenure at Chelsea has been even worse. LAFC emerged as the front runners to help him revive his career, with LA Galaxy also seemingly interested. However, interest from Galatasaray and some Saudi Arabian clubs has also started to circulate.
Aaron Ramsey
The Wales international captain, Aaron Ramsey described playing with the national team in the 2022 World Cup as a ‘dream come true’. With such, his civic pride to return to Cardiff City may be an alluring prospect but given he’s only 32, that door will remain open for a few years yet.
The former Arsenal, Juventus, and Rangers man was the hottest topic of the 2022 summer transfer window as he was rumored to join Gareth Bale at LAFC, while Charlotte FC was very interested in bringing the midfielder in. These clubs still could pursue the player as his contract at OGC Nice is set to expire with no renewal in sight.
The 32-year-old has said that first he will focus on his duties with Wales as they play Armenia and Turkey in the European Championship qualifying campaign. Then he will make an informed decision on his next club after consulting with his family, having stated that his two young children will play a massive role in his decision. Does Miami have good schools, per chance?
Jesse Lingard
The former England international and Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard showed the world that he could still play on his short loan at West Ham United. However, upon his contract expiring at Old Trafford, he left for pastures new at Nottingham Forest where he was expected to be the superstar but played less than half the games.
MLS transfer rumors 2023 now surround the player again, having been linked with a move stateside last summer too. Now with his contract terminated by Forest, Lingard is free to pursue a move anywhere he wants.
The creative midfielder on his day would complement any setup. Reportedly interest stems from coastal teams such as LAFC, La Galaxy, Inter Miami, and Orlando City.
Roberto Firmino
It’s been no secret that the former Liverpool hero, Roberto Firmino will have his contract expire at the end of June. After years of success at Anfield, the Brazilian will be moving on. That’s led him to feature on MLS transfer targets lists, with multiple franchises looking to get the best of his autumn years.
He could even link up with some of the best MLS players currently as he was officially approached by St. Louis City earlier this year. LAFC also announced their interest in the player only aggravating the MLS transfer rumors 2023.
Teemu Pukki
The Finnish international, Teemu Pukki, acquired a cult icon status at Carrow Road for Norwich City. With over 200 appearances and more than 80 goals, the player most certainly did his bit for the Canaries as his forward play guided them to Premier League twice.
Yet, just like the Tyler Adams transfer news, the player doesn’t want to play in the EFL Championship next season. Norwich didn’t go up last season and Pukki wants a brand new challenge.
Minnesota United has emerged as the front-runner to sign the forward with his Norwich contract expiring at the end of June. Linking up with fellow Finnish international Robin Lod could be one of their best-selling points as he will no doubt be able to help Pukki settle into life in Minnesota.
Yevhen Cheberko
Well, this one isn’t technically a rumor anymore as the contract has been signed. The Columbus Crew, despite having good season in the Eastern Conference, have an incredibly porous back-line that can’t seem to keep out opposition attackers.
Enter the towering defender, Yevhen Cheberko. The Ukrainian centre-back brings a lot of experience having played in continental competitions for both FC Zorya Luhansk and LASK Linz.